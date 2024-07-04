Share Video

Seager went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Padres.

Seager, who had been dealing with a wrist injury, was a late addition to the starting lineup and was back at his normal shortstop position, batting second. He had missed the previous two games after getting hit by a pitch on the left wrist last Saturday.

