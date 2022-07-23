site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Corey Seager: Makes second half debut
Seager went 0-for-4 with a run scored in Friday's 5-4 loss to Oakland.
Seager made his first start post break after sitting out Thursday's game. Presumably, he was given an extra day because he participated in the All-Star festivities, taking part in the Home Run Derby.
