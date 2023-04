Seager went 3-for-4 with a home run, a walk, two total runs and two total RBI in an 11-2 victory versus Kansas City on Monday.

Seager entered Monday having hit a double in three straight games, though he hadn't gone deep yet this season. The shortstop couldn't continue the double streak, but he ended the homerless drought with a first-inning solo shot off Zack Greinke. Seager is slashing a solid .324/.435/.486 on the campaign, yet he's produced just four RBI thus far.