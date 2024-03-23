Seager (groin) could get at-bats during exhibition games against the Red Sox next Monday and Tuesday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Seager has been taking live batting practice since March 18, and the Rangers aren't ruling out the shortstop's availability for Opening Day. He had a couple of injuries in 2023 and returned quickly from each. Seager only played in three games with Double-A Frisco for a rehab assignment after a hamstring strain and did not require a rehab assignment after a thumb sprain.