Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Friday that he's more optimistic Seager (groin) will be ready for Opening Day, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

It's not a exactly a specific update, but more optimism from the skipper is certainly an encouraging development. Seager resumed taking swings this week and has also been fielding groundballs and playing catch, and he should continue ramping up his baseball work during the closing stretch of camp. The 29-year-old appears to have a decent chance of being ready by Opening Day, assuming he can avoid any setbacks.