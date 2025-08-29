Seager (abdomen) underwent a successful appendectomy Thursday and experienced no complications, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning Newsreports.

Seager will miss at least a few weeks but could return for the final stretch of the regular season. The fact that surgery went as planned will help clear his path to return, though the Rangers would likely still need to be within reach of a playoff spot. Josh Smith is expected to be the primary option at shortstop in the meantime.