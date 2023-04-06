Seager went 0-for-4 with a run scored in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Orioles.
A strong spring was a hopeful sign that Seager would have a better second season with the Rangers, but the shortstop hasn't sustained the momentum. He's 5-for-23 (.217) with zero extra-base hits, one RBI, three walks and three runs scored through the first six games while batting second in the order. The Statcast expected numbers suggest some bad luck involved, so those employing Seager on fantasy teams should remain patient.