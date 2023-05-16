Seager (hamstring) won't be activated before Tuesday's game against Atlanta, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.
Seager is closing in on a return to the lineup for the Rangers from his left hamstring strain, but the shortstop will miss at least one more game. Ezequiel Duran gets the start at shortstop and will hit seventh.
