Seager went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk, an additional RBI and two extra runs scored in Saturday's 9-3 win over the Giants.

Seager has five multi-hit efforts and five homers over his eight games since returning from a thumb injury. The shortstop reached the 20-homer mark for the fourth time in his career with his first-inning blast Saturday. He's added 68 RBI, 57 runs scored, 31 doubles and a stolen base while slashing .350/.410/.657 through 74 contests this season.