The Rangers placed Seager on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports. The injury will keep Seager out for a minimum of four weeks.

Seager suffered the injury in Tuesday's 8-5 win over the Royals in the bottom of the fifth inning while he was running to second base on an opposite-field double. The four-week timeline likely represents a re-evaluation point for Seager, who could need time beyond that to regain his timing at the plate even if he's cleared to resume baseball activities at that time. While Seager is away, Josh Smith should see starts at shortstop, but the Rangers could look externally or even have Marcus Semien shift over from second base to pick up playing time at the position.