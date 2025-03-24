Seager is out of the lineup for Monday's exhibition game against the Royals due to a sore calf, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Manager Bruce Bochy said the calf issue is nothing serious, but Seager's absence from a lineup that includes most of the Rangers' projected starters nonetheless raises some concern. Seager could be back in action for Tuesday's exhibition finale against the Royals, but if not, his status will need to monitored leading up to Thursday's season opener versus the Red Sox.