Seager (lower leg) remains out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

He'll be on the bench for the third game in a row with a right leg contusion, and the Rangers aren't yet dismissing the possibility of the three-time All-Star requiring a stint on the injured list, per Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News. Though Grant speculates that Seager could be available as a designated hitter for Monday's game against the Orioles, an IL stint would grow likelier if the 28-year-old remains out of the lineup.