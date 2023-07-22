Seager was placed on the injured list Saturday with a sprained right thumb.

Seager is having an excellent season at the plate, with his .350/.413/.631 slash line representing career highs in all three categories. He hasn't been able to escape the injury bug that has nagged him throughout his career, however, as he's now on his second trip to the injured list of the year, having missed a month with a hamstring strain early in the year. The good news is that Seager himself believes this absence won't last more than two weeks, per Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com, as he's avoided structural damage. Ezequiel Duran is expected to be the primary shortstop until Seager returns.