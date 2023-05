Seager started at shortstop and went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 7-2 win over Colorado.

Seager played the field for the first time since being activated off the injured list. He had served as the designated hitter Wednesday. Seager's double was such that he didn't have to run very hard and eventually scored from third base on a Josh Jung double, so he didn't have to test the hamstring that forced him to miss more than a month.