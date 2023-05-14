Seager (hamstring) started at shortstop and went 0-for-2 with a walk in Saturday's game for Double-A Frisco.

Seager is on a rehab assignment at Frisco and made his third straight start for the RoughRiders. He's started twice at shortstop and once as the designated hitter. Seager hasn't yet played a full nine-inning game, but it's uncertain if that is a criterion for his return to the majors. The Rangers planned to evaluate him following the weekend series and could activate him early this week.