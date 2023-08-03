Seager went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in an 11-1 victory versus the White Sox on Wednesday.

Seager came off a stay on the 10-day injured list due to a sprained right thumb and showed right away that the injury is no longer an issue, drilling a two-run shot in his first at-bat. The shortstop followed with a run-scoring single in the second inning to set off an offensive explosion by the Rangers. The only thing capable of slowing down Seager this season appears to be his health. He's played in only 66 games due to injuries, but he's been a powerhouse when in the lineup, slashing .352/.414/.640 with 16 homers, 29 doubles, 61 RBI, 49 runs and a stolen base over 302 plate appearances.