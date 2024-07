Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Seager (wrist) is feeling "a lot better" and will talk with the shortstop to see if he's doing well enough to play Wednesday against the Padres, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

The 30-year-old is currently absent from Texas' starting nine for Wednesday's contest, but there's apparently a chance he's a late addition to the lineup. Regardless of whether or not Seager ends up starting the game, it's an encouraging development for his availability going forward.