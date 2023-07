Seager went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Rays.

Seager had fanned three times before taking Javy Guerra deep in the bottom of the seventh inning and turned a 2-1 lead into a 5-1 margin. It was his 14th long ball of the season. The shortstop is 5-for-18 with a 1.103 OPS since the All-Star break, building off a monster first half when he posted a 1.026 OPS over 59 games.