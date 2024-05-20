Seager went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Angels.

Seager's solid May continues -- he has gone 17-for-64 (.266) with four homers and nine RBI over 17 contests this month. The shortstop provided the Rangers' lone run against Jose Soriano. Seager's had a down year across the board with a .247/.338/.371 slash line, six homers, 17 RBI, 19 runs scored and three doubles through 44 games. The bright side is his 11.8 percent walk rate, which is the highest it's been in his three years as a Ranger.