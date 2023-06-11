Seager went 5-for-5 with a double, a home run, two total runs and four total RBI in Saturday's 8-4 victory over the Rays.

Seager came into the contest in what can be considered a mini-slump in light of his overall body of work this season, as he had gone 1-for-12 with four strikeouts over his previous three contests. The shortstop got back on track in emphatic fashion against Tampa Bay, notching his first career five-hit game, which included a two-run double and a two-run homer. Seager's batting average shot up 27 points to .352 as a result of the big performance, and he's added seven homers, 13 doubles, 33 RBI and 23 runs through 144 plate appearances on the season.