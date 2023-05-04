Texas manager Bruce Bochy said Wednesday that Seager (hamstring) is seven-to-10 days from returning to the lineup.
That time frame presumably includes a short rehab assignment for Seager, who was seen this week taking grounders with infielders and performing other baseball-related activities. Until his return, Ezequiel Duran will hold down shortstop.
