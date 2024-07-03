Seager (wrist) is starting at shortstop and batting second in Wednesday's game against the Padres.
Seager missed the last two games after being struck in the left wrist by a pitch Saturday against Baltimore. He was originally slated to begin Wednesday's game in the dugout, but Seager will return to the starting lineup, bumping Josh Smith to third base and Jonathan Ornelas to the bench.
