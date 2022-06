Seager went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored in Friday's win over the Tigers.

Seager entered Friday's game with a disappointing .222 batting average, but raised it to .228 after his two-hit performance against the Tigers. The shortstop now has two multi-hit games in his last five and has at least one hit in six of his last eight games. Seager still has some work to do to fulfill expectations of both the Rangers and fantasy managers as his June slash line sits at .213/.290/.361.