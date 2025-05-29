Seager (hamstring) served as the Rangers' designated hitter and went 0-for-4 in Wednesday's 2-0 loss to Toronto.

Seager was activated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday and was eased back into the lineup in a non-defensive role in his first game back. Despite tending to a calf injury late in spring training and having already landed on the IL on two occasions due to right hamstring strains, Seager has been the most productive hitter for a struggling Texas offense when he's been available, slashing .288/.333/.500 with six home runs in 27 games.