Rangers' Corey Seager: Set for live BP on Tuesday

Manager Skip Schumaker said that Seager (concussion) is scheduled to take live batting practice before the Rangers evaluate him for a return from the 7-day injured list, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Seager is still dealing with mild concussion symptoms stemming from an on-field collision June 11 in Kansas City, but he's resumed running and fielding and will take another positive forward in his recovery when he resumes facing live pitching. He'll be reassessed following Tuesday's workout, and if his concussion symptoms have dissipated by then, Seager could bypass a rehab assignment and return from the 7-day injured list later in the week. Once Seager is deemed ready to handle an everyday role at shortstop, Ezequiel Duran will likely slide over to second base and displace Nicky Lopez as the primary option at that position.