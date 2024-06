Seager (hamstring) is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Giants.

Seager will sit for a second straight game after injuring his left hamstring Wednesday against the Tigers. Like Friday, Seager will be available to pinch hit Saturday, per Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com. Josh Smith will shift over to shortstop while Ezequiel Duran gets the start at third base against Giants right-hander Spencer Howard.