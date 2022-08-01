Seager (lower leg) is in the lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles.
It was reported Sunday that Seager could land on the injured list, but he is apparently feeling good enough not only to avoid an IL stint but to return to action one day later. Seager will hit second Monday night, but he will serve as the designated hitter rather than start at shortstop like he usually does.
