Seager went 3-for-4 with a double, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 11-5 win over the Rockies.

The game was well in hand when the shortstop drove a Fernando Abad sinker to straightaway center field for his second homer of the year. Seager has hit the ground running since coming off the injured list, going 4-for-8 in three games with two doubles, a homer, three runs and five RBI.