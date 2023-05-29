Seager went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and an additional RBI in Monday's 5-0 victory over Detroit.

Seager missed over a month on the injured list due to a hamstring injury, and since going 0-for-3 in his return, the shortstop has collected 14 hits (eight for extra bases), 18 RBI and eight runs over his past 10 appearances. The 2012 first-round pick signed a 10-year, $325 million deal with the Rangers following the 2021 campaign and went on to hit a career-high 33 homers in his first season with Texas. He already has five long balls through 22 appearances in 2023, but Seager's shown more diversity at the plate this year, slashing .333/.398/.607 across 84 plate appearances.