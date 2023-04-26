Texas manager Bruce Bochy estimated Tuesday that Seager (hamstring) is still "two or three weeks away" from returning, the Dallas Morning News reports.
Bochy touched on a few subjects, including Seager who began baseball activities this week. He played catch and did some soft-toss swinging, but until Seager can run, any timeline is a guess.
