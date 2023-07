Seager went 2-for-5 with a home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 7-2 win over the Nationals.

Seager homered for the second straight game and extended a hit streak to 10 games, the last three with multiple knocks. He's 18-for-41 (.439) with eight extra-base hits (.732 slugging), six RBI and 11 runs scored during the streak.