Seager left Friday's loss to the Dodgers with a sprained right thumb, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

The good news is that X-rays came back negative for any structural damage and Seager is listed as day-to-day, but the Rangers might not have the full picture as to how the thumb sprain will affect the 29-year-old shortstop until later in the weekend. He seems likely to at least be held out Saturday. Josh Smith took over at short Friday for Seager, who finished 2-for-3 with a homer, a walk and two runs scored while boosting his stellar season slash line to .350/.413/.631.