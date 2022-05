Seager went 2-for-3 with a pair of solo home runs and a walk in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Royals.

The pair of long balls -- Seager's fifth and sixth of the season -- helped break an 0-for-15 slump at the plate over his last four games. He'll look to keep the momentum going Wednesday, when he'll start at shortstop and bat third for the Rangers.