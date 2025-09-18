Texas manager Bruce Bochy said that Seager (abdomen) took light swings Tuesday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Seager, who underwent an appendectomy in late August, rejoined his teammates for their current series in Houston and is doing some limited activity. Bochy added the shortstop has done some light rotation work and emphasized the word "light." The Rangers hope Seager can get back on the field and help the team's chase for the playoffs. Texas, which has lost four straight and sit 4.5 games back of a wild-card spot with just nine to play, may be out of contention by the time Seager is ready to contribute.