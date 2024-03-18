Seager (groin) is scheduled to take live batting practice Monday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Seager has been trending in a good direction as he ramps back up following January sports hernia surgery. He has a chance to play in some Cactus League or exhibition games before the spring schedule comes to an end next Tuesday. If Seager is able to get into a game in the next week, he could be a realistic option for the Rangers' Opening Day lineup.