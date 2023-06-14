Seager went 3-for-5 with a double, solo home run, and two runs scored in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Angels.

Seager had another big night at the plate, launching a 435-foot blast in the fifth inning for his eighth home run on the year. The stud shortstop has been on fire of late, recording 10 hits over his last four games while posting six multi-hit games already for the month of June. If Seager can remain healthy, he could very well be in line for a career year batting near the top of the highest scoring offense in baseball.