Rangers general manager Chris Young said Seager (hamstring) won't be activated from the 10-day injured list Monday but is expected to return in the next couple of days, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Rangers are beginning a series against Atlanta on Monday and Seager is expected back at some point during the three-game set. He's been on the shelf since April 12 due to a left hamstring strain but recently was able to get through three rehab contests without any problems.