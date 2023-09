X-rays on Seager's right forearm came back negative after he got hit by a pitch during Tuesday's loss against the Angels, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

Seager remained in the game after getting hit by a 93-mph Reid Detmers fastball, but he was eventually pulled in the sixth after the Angels took a 9-1 lead. The Rangers will check back in with Seager on Wednesday, and his availability will likely hinge on how sore his forearm feels at that point.