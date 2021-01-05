Anderson signed with Texas as a non-roster invitee Tuesday.
Anderson appeared in just one game for the White Sox in 2020, bringing him to a total of nine relief appearances and one start over the course of his four-year career. He's shown very little at the highest level in his 22.1 innings, struggling to a 9.67 ERA and 1.97 WHIP, and his 4.73 career ERA in 159.2 Triple-A innings hardly suggests he's on the verge of a breakout.
More News
-
Drew Anderson: Released by White Sox•
-
White Sox's Drew Anderson: Sent to alternate training site•
-
White Sox's Drew Anderson: Cast off 40-man roster•
-
White Sox's Drew Anderson: Contract purchased by White Sox•
-
White Sox's Drew Anderson: Earns spot on 60-man roster•
-
White Sox's Drew Anderson: Signs with White Sox•