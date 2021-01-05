Anderson signed with Texas as a non-roster invitee Tuesday.

Anderson appeared in just one game for the White Sox in 2020, bringing him to a total of nine relief appearances and one start over the course of his four-year career. He's shown very little at the highest level in his 22.1 innings, struggling to a 9.67 ERA and 1.97 WHIP, and his 4.73 career ERA in 159.2 Triple-A innings hardly suggests he's on the verge of a breakout.

