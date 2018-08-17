Hutchison will start Friday's game against the Angels after Mike Minor was scratched with back stiffness.

Hutchison's start was moved up a day to compensate for Minor needing at least one game to get over his back issue. He gave up three runs over 5.1 innings against the Yankees in his last outing -- a marked improvement after being shelled for six earned over 3.0 innings in his Ranger debut.

