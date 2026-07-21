Rangers' Jacob deGrom: Chased by ChiSox in fifth frame

DeGrom (7-6) took the loss against the White Sox on Monday, allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six batters over 4.2 innings.

DeGrom did fine over his first four innings, giving up just one run. However, things fell apart for him in the fifth, when he yielded four runs on four hits and a walk while retiring only two batters. The crushing blow was a bases-clearing double off the bat of Andrew Benintendi, which was followed by deGrom being removed from the contest. The veteran hurler was scratched from his final start before the All-Star break due to a mild left glute strain, but it's unclear if that had any bearing on his shaky performance Monday. DeGrom hasn't been as effective overall this season as in past campaigns, as he holds a 3.76 ERA -- on track for a career-worst mark -- through 105.1 frames spanning 19 starts.