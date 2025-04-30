DeGrom (1-1) earned the win Tuesday against the Athletics after allowing four hits and no walks in six scoreless innings. He struck out seven.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner found himself in vintage form Tuesday, producing 16 whiffs while delivering his first scoreless outing since his first start of the season. While he did toss a season-low 65 pitches, the oft-injured deGrom's reduced workload was likely a byproduct of the Rangers taking a commanding 12-0 lead in the sixth inning. After a shaky first three starts of the year, during which he conceded four homers, the right-hander has a sparkling 1.47 ERA and 20:1 K:BB over his last three appearances (18.1 innings). DeGrom's next act is set to come this weekend at home against the hard-hitting Mariners, who entered Tuesday ranked third in MLB in home runs (42).