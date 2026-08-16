Rangers' Jacob deGrom: Imaging yields positive news

Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said that imaging on deGrom's injured right triceps Saturday revealed encouraging news, but the right-hander may not make his next scheduled start, Theo DeRosa of MLB.com reports.

The imaging revealed nothing concerning, validating deGrom's original diagnosis of right triceps fatigue, which forced him out early in his most recent start Thursday against the Angels. While deGrom appears to have avoided any sort of major setback, the Rangers aren't yet ready to commit to him being ready to go for his next turn through the rotation, which is expected to come up Wednesday against the Nationals in Arlington. Options to replace deGrom next Wednesday would include Jack Leiter (ankle), Jordan Montgomery and Cal Quantrill.