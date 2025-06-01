DeGrom (5-2) earned the win Sunday over the Cardinals, allowing one run on four hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out four.

DeGrom issued a leadoff walk in the first inning to Lars Nootbaar, who'd eventually come around to score on Willson Contreras' two-out single. However, deGrom would limit the damage there, holding the Cardinals scoreless over his final five frames to earn his fifth win and quality start. The 36-year-old deGrom hasn't had his swing-and-miss stuff recently, though he's found success regardless -- he held St. Louis to just two hard-hit balls Sunday. Overall, deGrom sports a 2.34 ERA with a 0.98 WHIP and 66:17 K:BB across 12 starts (69.1 innings) this season. He's currently lined up to face the Nationals on the road in his next outing.