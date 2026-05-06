DeGrom (2-2) took the loss Tuesday against the Yankees, allowing six runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out seven over 6.1 innings.

DeGrom was hit hard early, surrendering three runs over the first two innings, including a two-run homer by Ryan McMahon. He later gave up another long ball to Jazz Chisholm in the sixth as New York continued to square him up. The six runs and two homers allowed were both season highs for the veteran right-hander, though he also recorded an out in the seventh inning for the first time this year. Prior to Tuesday, deGrom had allowed just four runs across his previous five starts. Fantasy managers can still take comfort in the strikeout production, as he recorded seven punchouts for the fourth time in seven starts this season. DeGrom now owns a 3.11 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and a 47:8 K:BB across 37.2 innings and is scheduled to face the Cubs next, this weekend.