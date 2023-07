Gray expects to make his next scheduled start after X-rays on his left leg came back negative, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Gray was struck on the leg by a comebacker off the bat of the Rays' Yandy Diaz in the fifth inning of Wednesday's game and had to be removed. He's managed to escape with merely a bruise, though, and doesn't expect taking the ball early next week in Houston to be a problem.