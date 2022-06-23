Gray (3-3) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk over 5.2 innings in a 4-2 victory over the Phillies. He struck out five.

Aside from a third-inning homer by Kyle Schwarber, Gray did a good job keeping the Phillies' dangerous offense in check, but he got lifted after 102 pitches (73 strikes) and came one out short of his third straight quality start and fifth of the year. Gray is putting together a solid season outside of Colorado, posting a 4.18 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 68:23 K:BB through 64.2 innings.