The Rangers placed Gray on the 15-day injured list Friday, retroactive to Sept. 28, with right lower forearm tightness.

Gray made an early exit from his last start Monday against the Angels due to right wrist/forearm tightness and can now be ruled out for the remainder of the regular season. He could potentially return in the postseason if the Rangers are able to stage a deep run, but that all remains to be seen. The 31-year-old right-hander finishes with a 9-8 record, 4.12 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 142:54 K:BB in 29 starts covering 157.1 innings.