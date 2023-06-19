Gray did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing six runs on six hits and three walks over 2.1 innings against the Blue Jays. He struck out two.

Gray struggled mightily Sunday, lasting just 2.1 innings after throwing seven or more frames in five of his previous six appearances. Over that six-start stretch, Gray earned a 1.99 ERA to pair with a 46:9 K:BB ratio across 45.1 innings. Considering he hadn't allowed more than four runs in a game prior to Sunday's start, fantasy managers should expect Gray to bounce back. However, he's tentatively lined up for a tough start against the Yankees at Yankee Stadium next week.