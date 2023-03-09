Gray allowed one hit and struck out one over three scoreless innings in Wednesday's spring start against the Diamondbacks.

Gray made his second Cactus League start and first since being scratched last Friday due to the tightness in his back. The right-hander was pleased with the outing but noted areas of improvement. "I still feel really slow to the plate and working on that," Gray told Jesus Cano of MLB.com. "But some things were good. I thought the fastball was doing pretty well. I'm mixing up a changeup for now, but the sweeping slider, there's still some stuff to manipulate with it." With three weeks left before Opening Day, Gray should get at least three more starts to work on his form.